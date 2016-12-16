Winter sportswear that’ll make you queen of the mountain

During the first snowstorm, we always think “I can’t do this,” and it’s easy to let the freezing temperatures keep us from playing outdoors. But this year there will be no sofa spudding going on, ladies. There are so many fun activities we can do in the snow, duh! This is Canada, y’all! We’ve rounded up the best ski and snowboard apparel to help you stay active in style and kick the winter blues in the butt. There’s not one single day you’ll want to stay in! If you’re in need of a supra warm and fashionable winter coat also, look no further!