Shopping holiday dresses on a budget

We’re all in need of something to wear for the holidays, and we all want the big bang for our buck. The good news is that our fashion team at LOULOU is all about savvy purchases, which is why they’ve come up with a selection of dresses that are all under $50. Yup, you read well!

Whether it’s for a holiday office cocktail, a night on the town with your gals, or a family dinner, no need to look at the price here. Different styles for different girls with different budgets who all have one thing in common: they don’t want to break the bank. Now party your butt off! And if you’re ready to spend just a lil’ bit more, here’s where to go!