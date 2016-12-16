Inside Thomas Sabo’s New York City flagship

Jewellery giant Thomas Sabo has a place to call home in New York City: the Westfield World Trade Center, a.k.a. the biggest mall in Manhattan. If you thought the location was decadent, just wait until you see the mega-luxe decor featuring black glass, traditional Asian accents and soft lighting radiating from Fortuny fixtures. Of course, the brand’s signatures (charms, Love Bridge bracelets, mandalas, skulls…) are on offer, as well as the Fine Jewellery* collection (think genuine diamonds and semi-precious stones) exclusive to flagship stores. In other words, it’s a must-visit on your next NYC shopping spree!

*The Fine Jewellery line is currently available at the Westfield World Trade Center flagship store, but will soon be coming to Canada as well.