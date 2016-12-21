5 celebrity-inspired styles for New Year’s Eve

We constantly look to our fave stars for the latest in style inspo. Here’s why.

by
Facebook
Twitter

Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Chung et Soko are all about these 5 key pieces right now. Check out the many ways they’re rocking them and get inspired to update your own wardrobe for the New Year’s Eve party.

01/10 December 21, 2016

5 celebrity-inspired styles for New Year’s Eve

Alexa Chung

Photo: Wenn.com/RV/Will Alexander

Comments

Sign in to comment.