LOVE IT, WANT IT, WIN IT! Winter 2016

by
Facebook
Twitter

You could win $500 worth of prizes!

W_LOU08_loveit-wantit-winit_EN

JOE FRESH BEAUTY & SHOPPERS DRUG MART

Win all your makeup essentials from Joe Fresh Beauty (a $250 Retail Value) and $250 in Shoppers Drug Mart gift cards

No purchase necessary. Contest closes 11:59pm (ET) February 8, 2017 Open to residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province/territory of residence. Limit of one entry per person per email address. One (1) Grand Prize to be won, approximate retail value $500 .Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Mathematical skill-testing question to be answered correctly to win. Full rules and entry form at www.louloumagazine.com/win-it.

Comments

  1. Great prize

    Reply

  2. Cheery prize in dark of winter.

    Reply

  3. cool

    Reply

  4. This is a great contest!

    Reply

  5. Wow, great contest, crossed fingers and good luck everyone!

    Reply

Sign in to comment.