2016 Advent calendar, day 24: Topnotch

Why settle for one fashion item when you could have all 24? Our 2016 Advent calendar is food for your fashion soul and will make December mornings even more exciting than the actual holidays. Today’s fashion surprise will make you go “fa la la la la.”

The fashion gift of the day:

A fashion kit offered by Topnotch (approximate retail value: $839)

This kit includes:

-1 $100 gift card offered by June Swimwear. juneswimwear.com

-1 $150 gift card offered by Amuse Society. amusesociety.ca

-1 $250 gift card offered by Gentlefawn. gentlefawn.com

-1 $100 gift card offered by Humanity. humanityjewelry.com

-1 Vitamin A cover-up. vitaminaswim.com

No purchase necessary. Contest closes 11:59pm (ET) December 24, 2016 Open to residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province/territory of residence. Limit of one entry per category per day per person per email address. One (1) To be won : 1 prize for an approximate retail value of $839. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Mathematical skill-testing question to be answered correctly to win.

Full rules and entry form at http://en.louloumagazine.com/adventcalendar