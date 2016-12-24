2016 Advent calendar, day 24: Maybelline

Why settle for one beauty item when you could have all 24? Our 2016 Advent calendar is food for your beauty soul and will make December mornings even more exciting than the actual holidays. Today’s pampering surprise will make you go “fa la la la la.”

The beauty gift of the day:

A beauty kit offered by Maybelline New York (approximate retail value: $200). maybelline.ca

This kit includes:

-3 Shine Shot Glassy Shine Lip Topcoats

-4 Color Jolt Intense Lip Paints in Never Bare, Talk Back Red, Red-dy or Not and Berry Naughty

-3 Color Sensational Lipsticks in 779, 790 and 810

-2 Color Tattoo Concentrated Crayons in Lilac Lust and Charcoal

-2 Expert Wear Eyeshadow Palettes in Luminous Lilacs and Natural Smokes

-1 Master Contour Face Contouring Kit

-1 Color Show Kohl Liner in 400

-1 Master Strobing Stick in 200

-1 Master Contour V-Shape Duo Stick Contour & Highlight in 10

-1 Great Lash Mascara in Blackest Black

-1 Master Precise Curvy Liquid Liner

-1 Master Fix Wear-Boosting Setting Spray

No purchase necessary. Contest closes 11:59pm (ET) December 24, 2016 Open to residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province/territory of residence. Limit of one entry per category per day per person per email address. One (1) To be won : 1 prize for an approximate retail value of $200. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Mathematical skill-testing question to be answered correctly to win.

Full rules and entry form at http://en.louloumagazine.com/adventcalendar