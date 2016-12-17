2016 Advent calendar, day 17: Shoppers Drug Mart

Why settle for one beauty item when you could have all 24? Our 2016 Advent calendar is food for your beauty soul and will make December mornings even more exciting than the actual holidays. Today’s pampering surprise will make you go “fa la la la la.”

The beauty gift of the day:

A beauty kit offered by Shoppers Drug Mart (retail value: $237.96). shoppersdrugmart.ca

This kit includes:

-1 To Be Cool in Copenhagen Eyeshadow Palette

-3 Quo by ORLY Color Amp’d Nail Polishes in Rooftop, Starlet and LAX

-1 Quo True Hues Eyeshadow Palette in Simple Pleasures

-1 GOSH Boombastic XXL Swirl Volume Mascara

-1 Quo Lip Velour in Amazing

-1 Quo Colour Spectrum Refillable Lipgloss in Pinky Promise

-1 Quo Facial Brush

-1 Quo Tool of the Trade Brush Set

-1 Life Brand Hydrating Facial Mask

-1 Joe Fresh Blush Stick in Buff

-1 Joe Fresh Universal Brow Sculpting Wax

-1 Joe Fresh Lipstick in Scarlet

-1 $50 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card

No purchase necessary. Contest closes 11:59pm (ET) December 17, 2016 Open to residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province/territory of residence. Limit of one entry per category per day per person per email address. One (1) To be won : 1 prize for an approximate retail value of $237.96. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Mathematical skill-testing question to be answered correctly to win.

Full rules and entry form at http://en.louloumagazine.com/adventcalendar