Neutral territory

by

Proving minimalist nail art doesn’t have to be an oxymoron, winter’s coolest manis are all about soft hues and understated details.

Nails: Émilie Sanscartier

01/04 December 15, 2016

shattered illusions
Create a snazzy broken-glass effect with pieces of holographic Cellophane. Use tweezers to apply the "shards" while the polish is still tacky; then seal your masterpiece with a topcoat.

Photo: Anouk Lessard

 

