Perfect stocking stuffers for the beauty lover

Need suggestions for a last-minute gift to slip under the tree or stuff into a stocking? Here are some pretty picks perfect for your sister or bestie.

For beauty lovers, the holidays are synonymous with stellar gift sets complete with covetable bonus items and swoon-worthy packaging. Our advice? Grab one for each of your girls – and don’t forget to treat yourself too.

If her nails are always on point, give her this Essie set featuring four ultra-festive shades.

Essie Holiday Nail Polish Set $16.67. essie.ca

And if she loves to get glammed up, she’ll flip for this multi-purpose palette that’s ideal for putting together a chic holiday look (think smoky eye + lit-from-within complexion).

Maybelline New York Holiday Palette in Up in Smoke $19.99. maybelline.ca

Maybelline New York Holiday Palette in Gilded in Gold $19.99. maybelline.ca

Happy shopping!

