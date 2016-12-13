Perfect stocking stuffers for the beauty lover

For beauty lovers, the holidays are synonymous with stellar gift sets complete with covetable bonus items and swoon-worthy packaging. Our advice? Grab one for each of your girls – and don’t forget to treat yourself too.

If her nails are always on point, give her this Essie set featuring four ultra-festive shades.

Essie Holiday Nail Polish Set $16.67. essie.ca

And if she loves to get glammed up, she’ll flip for this multi-purpose palette that’s ideal for putting together a chic holiday look (think smoky eye + lit-from-within complexion).

Maybelline New York Holiday Palette in Up in Smoke $19.99. maybelline.ca

Maybelline New York Holiday Palette in Gilded in Gold $19.99. maybelline.ca

Happy shopping!