Editors’ picks: sexy summer vacation makeup

Editors’ vacation makeup: moroccan-adventure beauty

Flight booked! Morocco, here I come! Time to let my inner boho run free: tans and caftans the whole trip, baby! And my makeup? All desert inspiration…”

– Katherine Lalancette, Beauty Director

Runway inspiration: Etro

Celeb inspiration: Talitha Getty, looking all kinds of boho fab in the ’60s. Actress, haute hippie and still a source of inspiration today!