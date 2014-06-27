Editors’ picks: sexy summer vacation makeup

It’s vacay time, and your friends from the LOULOU beauty brigade are packed and ready to go! And, of course, what’s a trip without a great new summer beauty look? Here’s what’s going into our cosmetics bags.

by

Editors’ vacation makeup: moroccan-adventure beauty

Flight booked! Morocco, here I come! Time to let my inner boho run free: tans and caftans the whole trip, baby! And my makeup? All desert inspiration…”
– Katherine Lalancette, Beauty Director


Runway inspiration: Etro


Celeb inspiration: Talitha Getty, looking all kinds of boho fab in the ’60s. Actress, haute hippie and still a source of inspiration today!

Photo: Maude Chauvin, Imaxtree/Etro, Shutterstock/Adisa, Getty Images/AFP
