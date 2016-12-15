16 ways to wear your hair in a bun this winter

Whether you’re working or weekending, we’ve got the perfect bun for you.

Advertisement
by

Sleek ballerina chignon or fashion-blogger topknot? Either way, a bun is always an elegant option. Just ask the plethora of designers who selected the timeless style for their runway models this season. And speaking of runways, these are the 16 best buns pulled straight from the catwalks.

01/16 December 15, 2016

16 ways to wear your hair in a bun this winter

Laura Biagiotti

To maximize texture, stylists pulled strands out and pinned them back in while letting baby hairs fall naturally at the temples.

Photo: Imaxtree/Laura Biagiotti

Tweets

Advertisement

Comments

Sign in to comment.