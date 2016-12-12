So what exactly does a Mariah Carey slumber party entail? “Glamour” would be the operative word here. Think swanky hotel suite, lots of bubbly and a pair of masseuses should you crave a shoulder rub. Silk-adorned guests (flannel is for commoners, duh) munched on chocolate-covered strawberries and truffle popcorn while watching an exclusive screening of the icon’s new docuseries Mariah’s World. In true diva style, the guest of honour was a tad late to her own party, but she made up for it by sending up lemon-drop shots served in an assortment of Baccarat crystal glasses. So thoughtful! After making her grand entrance in Agent Provocateur and La Perla lingerie, “Mimi” graciously posed for photos and fulfilled everyone’s Snapchat dreams by playing up her fahh-bulous persona. And then it was time to unwind. The songstress sipped red wine from a straw as she mingled with guests, shared stories about her adorable twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and kept everyone in stitches with hilarious anecdotes. Yeah, we’re fangirling pretty hard. Up ahead, read our beauty chat with Mariah and see her entire MAC collection (available December 15).

01/27 We had a slumber party with Mariah Carey Dripping in diamonds, Mimi reclines in style.

Shares Photo: Theo Wargo for Getty Images



















































