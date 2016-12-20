Celebrity style: The hottest beauty looks for NYE

Bring glamour to the countdown with a celebrity-approved look.

Forget neutral and natural: It’s New Year’s Eve! Your beauty MO? Think twinkly glitter, flashy colour and over-the-top hair. Here are a few show-stopping styles straight from the stars to get the inspo ball rolling…

The hottest beauty looks for NYE: Selena Gomez

Pro contouring

Contouring defined 2016 and Selena Gomez nails it, chiselling her features and playing up her eyes with similar shades for a monochromatic look.

Photo: Wenn.com/FayesVision

